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28 Gauge Ammo - History
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71 views • November 22, 2021
Learn the history of 28 gauge shotgun shells and visit us at https://ammo.com/shotgun/28-ga-ammo to get the best discount 28 gauge shotgun shells online and subscribe here: https://ammo.com/newsletter to get weekly specials plus 2nd Amendment news to keep you armed, both physically and philosophically - all 100% free in your inbox.
Introduced by the Parker Brothers Gun Company in 1903, the 28 gauge shotgun is still used today at the skeet club (where it's employed in the small bore class) and by upland bird hunters. Remington Arms Company bought Parker Brothers in 1934, but their shotgun gauge persists as a recognized part of the shooting community.
When compared to larger shotguns, the recoil of the 28 gauge is much less. This is because the cartridge is smaller, which is a significant factor in the appeal of the 28 gauge. The recoil is about 12 pounds, practically nonexistent compared to the 12 gauge (which kicks like a mule with 54 pounds). The smaller charge fired by the 28 gauge is another advantage, allowing for a light shotgun that is quicker to point for many shooters, and easier to carry afield for all.
Some challenges come with these advantages, and the significant reduction in payload is the most obvious. Only .75 of an ounce is loaded in the 28 gauge, which means there are only 373 #8 pellets – while the same size in 12 gauge will have about 100 more pellets. Another challenge is obtaining a 28 gauge shotgun. Browning, Ruger and Weatherby manufacture over-under style 28 gauge shotguns, but the volume they produce doesn't even approach the number of guns that are made for 12 gauge or 20 gauge.
28 gauge shotguns and ammo can be hard to find, but the cartridge is the best tool for the job in certain situations, and truly is worth investing your time and money as it continues to be a well regarded and appreciated gauge by hunters and sport shooters alike.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on Brighteon for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
28 Gauge Shotgun Shells: https://ammo.com/shotgun/28-ga-ammo
20 Gauge Shotgun Shells: https://ammo.com/shotgun/20-ga-ammo
12 Gauge Shotgun Shells: https://ammo.com/shotgun/12-ga-ammo
Introduced by the Parker Brothers Gun Company in 1903, the 28 gauge shotgun is still used today at the skeet club (where it's employed in the small bore class) and by upland bird hunters. Remington Arms Company bought Parker Brothers in 1934, but their shotgun gauge persists as a recognized part of the shooting community.
When compared to larger shotguns, the recoil of the 28 gauge is much less. This is because the cartridge is smaller, which is a significant factor in the appeal of the 28 gauge. The recoil is about 12 pounds, practically nonexistent compared to the 12 gauge (which kicks like a mule with 54 pounds). The smaller charge fired by the 28 gauge is another advantage, allowing for a light shotgun that is quicker to point for many shooters, and easier to carry afield for all.
Some challenges come with these advantages, and the significant reduction in payload is the most obvious. Only .75 of an ounce is loaded in the 28 gauge, which means there are only 373 #8 pellets – while the same size in 12 gauge will have about 100 more pellets. Another challenge is obtaining a 28 gauge shotgun. Browning, Ruger and Weatherby manufacture over-under style 28 gauge shotguns, but the volume they produce doesn't even approach the number of guns that are made for 12 gauge or 20 gauge.
28 gauge shotguns and ammo can be hard to find, but the cartridge is the best tool for the job in certain situations, and truly is worth investing your time and money as it continues to be a well regarded and appreciated gauge by hunters and sport shooters alike.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on Brighteon for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
28 Gauge Shotgun Shells: https://ammo.com/shotgun/28-ga-ammo
20 Gauge Shotgun Shells: https://ammo.com/shotgun/20-ga-ammo
12 Gauge Shotgun Shells: https://ammo.com/shotgun/12-ga-ammo
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