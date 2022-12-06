BASES2022 Blog and remembering Alice Sleight

Alice Sleight and Miles Johnston met in Wiltshire at the cropcircles. Alice was a supporter of the CSETI Disclosure project by Dr Steven Greer, and we3 met with her daughter Ericka in Amesbury.
Alice was a dear close friend, and took part in the Bases project submission to CSETI, that year in 2000. We shared our interest in megaliths and stone circles, and were together for many of the International UFO Conferences.
