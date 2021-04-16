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Fault Lines: The Social Justice Movement and Evangelism’s Looming Catastrophe (Voddie Baucham)
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52 views • April 16, 2021
The evangelical world is on the brink of a cataclysmic shaking that is poised to tear the Church apart. Why? Because Marxist philosophies have infiltrated the body of Christ, threatening a rift of division that will go down in Church history.
On today’s show we will be diving into Voddie Baucham’s brand new book called, “Fault Lines: The Social Justice Movement and Evangelism’s Looming Catastrophe.
This book is an absolute must-read, worth its weight in gold! It breaks down Critical Race Theory and the Social Justice Movement in terms you can easily understand, bringing much needed light and clarity to these divisive issues.
You are going to want to watch this video to the end and tune in next week as we continue to cover this very important topic.
If you want to purchase the book, you can use our Amazon affiliate link:
https://amzn.to/3snARQS
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
On today’s show we will be diving into Voddie Baucham’s brand new book called, “Fault Lines: The Social Justice Movement and Evangelism’s Looming Catastrophe.
This book is an absolute must-read, worth its weight in gold! It breaks down Critical Race Theory and the Social Justice Movement in terms you can easily understand, bringing much needed light and clarity to these divisive issues.
You are going to want to watch this video to the end and tune in next week as we continue to cover this very important topic.
If you want to purchase the book, you can use our Amazon affiliate link:
https://amzn.to/3snARQS
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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