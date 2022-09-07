Minutes to Reach Billions Campaign | Sponsor Airtime Minutes TODAY and Help Us Reach the USA with the Gospel of Jesus!

We are calling on each of you, our partners, to join Loveworld USA and stand with Pastor Chris to reach our world through the Minutes to Reach Billions Campaign. You can help penetrate the USA with TRUTH in every city, on every street, and in every household.





Call 1-855-378-9993 or click the link below to sponsor airtime for Loveworld USA.

https://shop.loveworld-usa.org/product/DONATE-QUICK/donate-today





To view our 24x7 stream and much more, visit our website at https://www.LoveworldUSA.org , view channel "Loveworld USA TV" on Roku, download the LiveTV mobile app, or subscribe to AlphaTV at https://AlphaTV.global