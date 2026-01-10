What is?..."Gaslighting"

Audio (02:02)

gaslighting

/ˈɡasˌlīdiNG/

noun

the practice of psychologically manipulating someone into questioning their own sanity, memory, or powers of reasoning.

"he said he was the victim of gaslighting"

