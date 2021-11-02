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AI and the Digitized World: History is Repeating Itself (4/18/20 / 11/2/21)
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36 views • November 02, 2021
It's apparent that history is repeating itself. We consider AI and cloud computing, Watson Business Machines (IBM), the
Rockefeller Foundation Scenarios for the Future and Microsoft's international application, Patent 060606. We note that, conflicting reports produce confusion and cognitive dissonance, raising and harnessing energy for ritual magic.
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Rockefeller Foundation Scenarios for the Future and Microsoft's international application, Patent 060606. We note that, conflicting reports produce confusion and cognitive dissonance, raising and harnessing energy for ritual magic.
Find more video like this in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
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