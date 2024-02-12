Imran Khan's Residence surrounded by Intensive Police presence - Pakistani Election, amid his party PTI supporters’ allegations of Widespread Electoral Fraud - Winning with 2/3 Majority

Imran Khan's residence surrounded by intensive police presence
🚨 Video footage shared on social media reveals the significant police deployment in Zaman Park, Lahore, surrounding Imran Khan's residence. reveals the significant police deployment in Zaman Park, Lahore, surrounding Imran Khan's residence.
Imran Khan and his family own multiple properties in Zaman Park.
The motive behind the operation remains undisclosed. Nevertheless, Lahore expects substantial protests over the Pakistani general elections amid PTI supporters’ allegations of widespread electoral fraud against the country's army and authorities, as per media reports.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.