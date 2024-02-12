Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Imran Khan's Residence surrounded by Intensive Police presence - Pakistani Election, amid his party PTI supporters’ allegations of Widespread Electoral Fraud - Winning with 2/3 Majority
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
999 Subscribers
15 views
Published 16 hours ago

Imran Khan's residence surrounded by intensive police presence

🚨 Video footage shared on social media reveals the significant police deployment in Zaman Park, Lahore, surrounding Imran Khan's residence. reveals the significant police deployment in Zaman Park, Lahore, surrounding Imran Khan's residence.

Imran Khan and his family own multiple properties in Zaman Park.

The motive behind the operation remains undisclosed. Nevertheless, Lahore expects substantial protests over the Pakistani general elections amid PTI supporters’ allegations of widespread electoral fraud against the country's army and authorities, as per media reports.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket