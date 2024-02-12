Imran Khan's Residence surrounded by Intensive Police presence - Pakistani Election, amid his party PTI supporters’ allegations of Widespread Electoral Fraud - Winning with 2/3 Majority

Imran Khan's residence surrounded by intensive police presence

🚨 Video footage shared on social media reveals the significant police deployment in Zaman Park, Lahore, surrounding Imran Khan's residence.

Imran Khan and his family own multiple properties in Zaman Park.

The motive behind the operation remains undisclosed. Nevertheless, Lahore expects substantial protests over the Pakistani general elections amid PTI supporters’ allegations of widespread electoral fraud against the country's army and authorities, as per media reports.