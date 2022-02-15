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Christ Won't Come to Us As a Thief
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11 views • February 15, 2022
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/NoSecretRapture
But you are not in darkness, brothers, for that day to surprise you like a thief. For you are all children of light, children of the day. We are not of the night or of the darkness. So then let us not sleep, as others do, but let us keep awake and be sober.
But you are not in darkness, brothers, for that day to surprise you like a thief. For you are all children of light, children of the day. We are not of the night or of the darkness. So then let us not sleep, as others do, but let us keep awake and be sober.
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