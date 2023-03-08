Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Life Supernatural an introduction to Berean Builder Ministries
4 views
channel image
Berean Builder Ministries
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Welcome to Berean Builder Ministries where we assist you as a soldier for Christ in the Eternal War of the Blood of the Savior and the Serpent. To know Who and Whose you are, preserving/protecting truth through daily walking in the Spirit, practicing situational awareness and Sword Training in an online and local community daily cultivating His Abiding Presence and His Word.

*****************************

You can find us on:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://bereanbuilders.wixsite.com/ministries

here you can donate to support our ministry, find access to our weekly small group on signal , our Facebook page, past and current classes on rumble , our visions blog and testimonies/strategies for today

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@bereanbuilderministries

MEWE group: https://mewe.com/i/saberlighter

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

I appreciate and read all comments, please subscribe, and like to support our ministry and getting the word out…God Bless

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Keywords
deceptionmilitarybible studypropheticend timesrevelationangelsrevivalsupernaturalgods willeschatologyexegesisgods wordwalking in the spiritabidingsoldier for christsword trainingspiritual warfare religionsatans wiles

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket