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The Greatest History Lesson - John Taylor Gatto
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74 views • May 17, 2020
The Truth About Your Education
We like to think we KNOW... but sorry to say we dont know.
The story is most engaging and almost hypnotic with all the information.
We like to think we KNOW... but sorry to say we dont know.
The story is most engaging and almost hypnotic with all the information.
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