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Secret Society Mastermind (+Hacking Asymmetrical Motivation)
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10 views • December 30, 2019
Do you have a goal that (frustratingly!) eludes you?
You have a business idea that you keep saying you will work on but it still is not really off the ground.
You've been lazy about your personal fitness. You find that you keep making excuses about really tackling this area.
Perhaps you indulge in digital outrage-aholiscm, you are drawn to read news or media about crazy things in the world that piss you off.
Your career is stagnant, you've seemed to reach a plateau in your income.
You'd like to be better at mornings, waking up early and getting a lot done (this is mine!)
Maybe you have a vice or addiction that you shamefully (and secretly) keep returning to?
Perhaps you just can't seem to find love or hold on to love. You find yourself alone, again.
It's not a knowledge problem. You know what you should be doing to accomplish this elusive goal but lack consistent motivation.
Well, I've got something that I think could make the difference... (not it's NOT another smart drug!)
Weekly Accountability Masterminds (with social ostracization!)
Once a week for less than 90 minutes, you would meet in an online conference with 12 other people.
The first meeting everyone would have 5 minutes to introduce themselves and state an ambitious short term personal development or lifestyle habituation goal that they have for the next 2 months. It could be...
Find a new job.
No fap for 60 days
Go to the gym 5 days a week
Write a blog daily
Make sales calls
Overcome approach anxiety
Spend time with family
Lose weight
Build a new social circle
Launch my startup
Raise my testosterone
In subsequent meetings, you would have 5 minutes to describe progress made or challenges with your efforts that week.
We would have 30 minutes at the end of the call to give each other constructive feedback.
We could monitor each other using Coach.me or Stickk.com.
If you didn't accomplish your goal or make a serious effort towards it you'd be kicked out of the Secret Society. Adios!
Join the Limitless Mindset Secret Society http://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Masterminds
North American Mastermind Group @ Noon MST
European Mastermind Group @ Noon London time
Respond...
If this mastermind group interests please email me with three pieces of information, here
http://www.limitlessmindset.com/about
1) Your timezone
2) Your city
3) An ambitious short term (2 months) goal you have
Mastermind Rules & Guidelines
http://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society#Rules
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My Book
How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Donate
Bitcoin: 37ftt2np8YxGedZu87eGmbiE9RxyCNs1VN
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
You have a business idea that you keep saying you will work on but it still is not really off the ground.
You've been lazy about your personal fitness. You find that you keep making excuses about really tackling this area.
Perhaps you indulge in digital outrage-aholiscm, you are drawn to read news or media about crazy things in the world that piss you off.
Your career is stagnant, you've seemed to reach a plateau in your income.
You'd like to be better at mornings, waking up early and getting a lot done (this is mine!)
Maybe you have a vice or addiction that you shamefully (and secretly) keep returning to?
Perhaps you just can't seem to find love or hold on to love. You find yourself alone, again.
It's not a knowledge problem. You know what you should be doing to accomplish this elusive goal but lack consistent motivation.
Well, I've got something that I think could make the difference... (not it's NOT another smart drug!)
Weekly Accountability Masterminds (with social ostracization!)
Once a week for less than 90 minutes, you would meet in an online conference with 12 other people.
The first meeting everyone would have 5 minutes to introduce themselves and state an ambitious short term personal development or lifestyle habituation goal that they have for the next 2 months. It could be...
Find a new job.
No fap for 60 days
Go to the gym 5 days a week
Write a blog daily
Make sales calls
Overcome approach anxiety
Spend time with family
Lose weight
Build a new social circle
Launch my startup
Raise my testosterone
In subsequent meetings, you would have 5 minutes to describe progress made or challenges with your efforts that week.
We would have 30 minutes at the end of the call to give each other constructive feedback.
We could monitor each other using Coach.me or Stickk.com.
If you didn't accomplish your goal or make a serious effort towards it you'd be kicked out of the Secret Society. Adios!
Join the Limitless Mindset Secret Society http://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Masterminds
North American Mastermind Group @ Noon MST
European Mastermind Group @ Noon London time
Respond...
If this mastermind group interests please email me with three pieces of information, here
http://www.limitlessmindset.com/about
1) Your timezone
2) Your city
3) An ambitious short term (2 months) goal you have
Mastermind Rules & Guidelines
http://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society#Rules
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My Book
How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Donate
Bitcoin: 37ftt2np8YxGedZu87eGmbiE9RxyCNs1VN
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
Keywords
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