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Who killed grandma?
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30 views • March 02, 2021
Kate Wand, March 1, 2021
A film based on the research and essay by Jordan Schachtel, "Anatomy of the Nursing Home Death Warrants".
https://www.aier.org/article/anatomy-of-the-nursing-home-death-warrants/
Who Killed Grandma? | Nursing Home Deaths
Anatomy of the Nursing Home Death Warrants
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Show Host / Narration: Kate Wand
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Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezCvmyrYyRQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0gBDa1iILk
A film based on the research and essay by Jordan Schachtel, "Anatomy of the Nursing Home Death Warrants".
https://www.aier.org/article/anatomy-of-the-nursing-home-death-warrants/
Who Killed Grandma? | Nursing Home Deaths
Anatomy of the Nursing Home Death Warrants
Please SUPPORT the Very Opinionated Show:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RSN2PPV32TF2A
BTC: bc1qwxjnf68pzzzjy4uul33dvkrpzl2qs9vq666f3v
buymeacoffee.com/katewand
Show Host / Narration: Kate Wand
Artistic Team: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
YT: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheVeryOpinionatedKateWandShow/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/veryopinionatedshow/
Very Opinionated MERCH & WORKS: https://very-opinionated.com
ALL VIDEOS ARE ON ODYSEE: https://lbry.tv/@VeryOpinionatedShow:5
Full show notes & works at very-opinionated.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezCvmyrYyRQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0gBDa1iILk
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