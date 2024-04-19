TheWarAgainstYou





WEBSTER TARPLEY: Oligarchies Are the Most Tyrannical & Destructive Form of Rule. Oligarchs See You As Sub Human

February 17, 2020

Webster Tarpley

Webster explains the nature of oligarchy and why that is one of the most insidious and totalitarian form of Government

You should read his extraordinary work, "Against Oligarchy: Essays and Speeches 1970-1996", on the destructive predicates of oligarchy in general, and on the history of the Anglo-Venetian oligarchy in particular, the group that is at the core of what is today's global financial oligarchy. Read it here: http://tarpley.net/online-books/again...

As an activist historian, Webster Tarpley first became widely known for his book "George Bush: The Unauthorized Biography" (1992), a masterpiece of research which is still a must read. He has addressed audiences in Italian, German, and French. A decades-long expert on international terrorism, his 1978 study commissioned by an Italian government minister and entitled "Chi ha ucciso Aldo Moro?" (Who Killed Aldo Moro?) broke open the ownership of the Red Brigades by transatlantic oligarchical power nexuses and NATO's clandestine GLADIO networks.

His groundbreaking book on the September 11 false flag terror attacks is, of course, "9/11 Synthetic Terror: Made in USA." During 2008, he warned of the dangers of an Obama presidency controlled by Wall Street with "Obama: The Postmodern Coup, The Making of a Manchurian Candidate" and "Barack H. Obama: The Unauthorized Biography".

And, of course one of his most important books is "Surviving the Cataclysm: Your Guide Through the Worst Financial Crisis in Human History", where he accurately predicts the rise of the 2008 financial crisis and the ensuing global recession, and he also anticipates the economic shocks and the global depression that are still yet to come, as a result of the implosion of the global financial derivative structure, and of the convergent collapse of U.S. bonds, of the U.S. Treasury and of the dollar.

He is currently completing a study of Pearl Harbor, where he argues the Japanese attack was deliberately allowed to happen (with U.S. defenses being ordered to stand down prior to the attack), by institutional nexuses in the Department of War and elsewhere.

He also argues Wall Street to have been the force behind this move, acting through people such as Henry L. Stimson. His books have appeared in Japanese, German, Italian, French, and Spanish.

To Order His books: Amazon Method: http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_ss_gw?... Lulu: http://www.lulu.com/content/3455852

To Read Some Of His Material For Free: http://tarpley.net/online-books/

Webster Tarpley

