Border Invasion Expands as the Elitist Powers Move Forward with Agenda | Dr. Sherwood, R. Antonellis

Joe Biden released upon the nation more division and rhetoric which pushed his small and insane base to enter deeper into a delusional frenzy. In North Dakota an 18-year-old man is murdered by a MAGA hater who believed he was doing the right thing by removing an extremist from this world. Released on a small bail, back to his family, we see the enabling of criminals and more signs the future of conservatives and America first citizens in jeopardy. Has Biden fueled the fire of insane individuals purposefully?

After the Martha's Vineyard Elitists lost control when Desantis flew migrants to their island they quickly moved to get them out with military help. The media used the event to spin the actions of DeSantis and Abbott as inhumane. Yet, their actions prove how much they hate these migrant invaders.

The illegal aliens then moved to sue DeSantis after elitist groups and masterminds like Soros became involved.

The move to put the nation under the green tyranny of the globalists continues. Electric vehicles, lithium mining, high fuel costs and CCP corporate invasion proves just how bad the world has fallen into its control.

Lithium mining is not as wonderful and green as the climate elitists declare. Through the land grabs and deals made for lithium mining to fulfill the Green New Deal, America will be laid to waste. In its mining the environment is harmed more especially through the usage of water. With water shortages during the drought are we being drained of another valuable resource to be controlled by CCP and its corporations? Are the water shortages connected to preparing us for this?

Dr. Mark Sherwood joins for Hope, Health, and Freedom to discuss the issues with children's mental health and the adults which suffer the same. Is there an ego problem in the nation? Also, Dr. Sherwood challenges the truth behind political antics with illegal immigrants and the disregard for real border control.

Trump Card newsmaker Robert Antonellis joins to discuss his revelations and research regarding an orchestrated American holocaust and the truth of 9/11 and Bill DeBlasio. Are we facing the finished movement by true fascists and can the nation prevent it?

America faces many assaults as we approach midterms. Will the republic stand as the day nears and elitists refuse to relinquish controls?





Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline

On GETTR and Frank Social: @BFBroadcasting

On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting

On Rumble: BFBroadcasting





Support independent media:

- New items are arriving and you don't want to miss having the cool feeling Percale Bed Sheets and the new MyPillow Sandals. Save up to 66% now with the code: Battle. Visit https://mypillow.com/battle and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.

- Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and discover the new Kingdom Bundle and also other great plans from the Functional Medical Institute. Use the code BATTLEFRONT at checkout on all items.

- Visit https://micronicsilver.net and save 10% with the code BATTLE. Get products like the amazing Silvizone Skin Cream and enjoy the benefits of younger looking skin and inflammation relief. What benefits will you experience personally?





⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com.





- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at https://timetofreeamerica.com or text (918) 851-0102

- Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.

- Protect your wealth and savings. Find out if investing in gold is right for your family's plan. Visit https://ourgoldguy.com and talk to IRA. Be sure to let him know it was Dustin Faulkner who sent you.

- Subscribe to the new FreedomFirstTV including exclusive shows from Dr. Kandiss Taylor, JD Rucker, Chad Caton, Jeff Dornik, Dr. Mark Sherwood and more! Use the code DUSTIN for 25% off at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe