From PUTRESCIBLE to EDIBLE: I have composted EVERY scrap of kitchen waste for 37 years in suburban Perth MVI_4388

For 37 years, I have composted or fed to my worms EVERY scrap of putrescible
waste our household has produced. Much of the resulting humus has been made
into potting mix, or applied to, my food crops, thus producing edibles. The
remainder has gone onto ornamentals and hedging, such as my bamboos.
