DEEP STATE DECODES 09/17/23 EPISODE 698

Terrible Resolve



Music intro: Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do

Video credit: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/maria-bartiromo-blasts-speaker-mccarthy-after-he-says/

https://rumble.com/v3ibkqr-hang-on-biden-just-asked-the-media-to-do-what-redacted-with-natali-and-clay.html Hang on! Biden just asked the media to do WHAT? | Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/george-soros-funds-gen-z-tiktok-300000-push/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JcMW4F8i98A Watch Stefanik RIPS BIden to SHREDS with 'detailed bank record'...Comer accuses Obama of cover-up

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/general-flynn-refuses-comply-covid-hysteria-being-pushed/

https://rumble.com/v3i74se-new-covid-shot-lies-and-the-package-insert-comirnatys-baaack.html "NEW" COVID SHOT LIES & THE PACKAGE INSERT: COMIRNATY'S BAAACK!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/j1ZHWQD8U2lG/ SIMPSONS ELECTRICITY GRID BLACKOUT EMP WW3 PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/jack-smith-was-hired-as-dependable-doj-hitman/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/warmonger-mike-pence-says-u-s-military-may/

https://revolver.news/2023/09/j6-bodycam-footage-revealing-undercover-cops-and-antifa-working-with-cnn-john-sullivan-is-reportedly-missing/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/attorney-general-ken-paxton-releases-statement-following-his/

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/BtW_zvf0-t4

https://twitter.com/rustyrockets/status/1702810015176794318

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6xzhzGJfrqec/ WHAT I HAVE IN MY BUG-OUT BUCKET -THE THINGS YOU NEED TO SURVIVE - HALOROCK

DONATE TO DEEP STATE DECODES

https://buy.stripe.com/aEUeY09WxfPy7VC7su Donate to DSD.

https://buy.stripe.com/3cs5nqgkV7j2fo49AD Purchase Orgone.

https://buy.stripe.com/4gwbLO1q19radfW148 OG 2.0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzoV8WxbXZI&t=1s Orgone works

https://www.brighteon.com/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/X35RQmVOZueu/ Deep State Decodes ArvilsArk

https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all Rumble

https://gab.com/timeline/videos GAB

t.me/DeepStateDecodes

[email protected]