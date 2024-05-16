Create New Account
How they trick us into the Digital ID - The Border Crisis is Being Used | Whitney Webb
TowardsTheLight
Published Yesterday

Whitney Webb has been a professional writer, researcher and journalist since 2016. She has written for several websites and, from 2017 to 2020, was a staff writer and senior investigative reporter for Mint Press News. She currently writes for Unlimited Hangout and The Last American Vagabond. She is the author of the book One Nation Under Blackmail. Read her latest pieces here: https://unlimitedhangout.com/author/whitney-webb/

Keywords
whoagenda 2030digital currencydigital id

