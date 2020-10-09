How To Trade Currencies Professionally

Today we talk about using supply and demand analysis to not only trade currencies but to analyze what's going on in the global currency markets and use that information to move your money around those markets appropriately. You can build a truly sound currency portfolio for yourself if you want, using nothing but your own logic filter and critical thinking skills. All it really is, is understanding exactly how markets work, and focusing only on that, and then drawing the logic of price movement out to its logical conclusions.



Tune in!



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Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.



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