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BIG PHARMA - WE'RE HERE TO SERVE AND MURDER YOU - MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO BE MADE IN DECEMBER
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200 views • November 07, 2021
RUMBLE LINK
https://rumble.com/votus7-big-pharma-were-here-to-serve-and-murder-you-major-announcement-to-be-made-.html
A series of clips showing you the latest Plandemic developments.
December announcement coming on new Technology.
MUSIC:
Thanks to LUC from Blacktown, Australia for sending in this MUSIC video
Big Pharma - Conspiracy Music Guru - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbTx1_b6pVQ
https://rumble.com/votus7-big-pharma-were-here-to-serve-and-murder-you-major-announcement-to-be-made-.html
A series of clips showing you the latest Plandemic developments.
December announcement coming on new Technology.
MUSIC:
Thanks to LUC from Blacktown, Australia for sending in this MUSIC video
Big Pharma - Conspiracy Music Guru - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbTx1_b6pVQ
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