ONWARD DRIVER! AN INTRODUCTION TO MYSELF AND THIS NEW CHANNEL
DRIVER TheWellTemperedMechanic
Published a day ago

Thank you for watching! This is the start of my new channel and a little about me and the coming content. Automotive freedom has never been more at risk, It is time to join the Political movements going on and infuse the importance of the machine and how mobility is freedom.

