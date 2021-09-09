The Only Thing You Have To Fear Is Fear Itself

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9/2/2021 The sinister purpose of COVID pandemic is to create global fear and panic, and is the biggest psyop in the history of the world known as behavioral psychological warfare. Anything that will reduce fear will be vilified to maintain people’s psychological decompensation which the pandemic leads to.