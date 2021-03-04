© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE KILLING$ OF TONY BLAIR (HD Version) (MUST WATCH)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • March 04, 2021
Tony Blair is a Dark and Evil Man. Ex-labour and Respect MP George
Galloway Presents the Killing$ of Tony Blair, a Documentary Film Which
Highlights Former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair's, Alleged Destruction
of the Labour Party, the Hundreds of Thousands of Innocent Civilians Who
Died During the Iraq War and Blair's Well-remunerated Business
Interests Since He Left Office in 2007 - in Galloway's View, Blair's
Three "Killings". The Story of Tony Blair's Destruction of the Labour
Party, His Well-remunerated Business Interests, and the Thousands of
Innocent People Who Have Died Following His Decision to Invade Iraq.
Galloway Presents the Killing$ of Tony Blair, a Documentary Film Which
Highlights Former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair's, Alleged Destruction
of the Labour Party, the Hundreds of Thousands of Innocent Civilians Who
Died During the Iraq War and Blair's Well-remunerated Business
Interests Since He Left Office in 2007 - in Galloway's View, Blair's
Three "Killings". The Story of Tony Blair's Destruction of the Labour
Party, His Well-remunerated Business Interests, and the Thousands of
Innocent People Who Have Died Following His Decision to Invade Iraq.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.