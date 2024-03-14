Over 20 Global Voices including Roger Waters - Join @healthworkers4palestine in Sending a Unified Message - Calling for a "Permanent Ceasefire Now"

Over 20 global voices join @healthworkers4palestine in sending a unified message. calling for a permanent ceasefire now.
◾️The line-up of actors/producers/artists/activists includes Roger Waters, Brian Cox, Avi Shlaim, Harriet Walter, Khalid Abdalla, Juliet Stevenson, Bassem Youssef, Moez Masoud, Husam Zomlot and many others.
