Upside Down Truths: Challenging Everything You Thought You Knew – w/ Mark Gober

Author and futurist Mark Gober joins the program to explore his thought-provoking "Upside Down" series — a collection of seven books tackling consciousness, politics, economics, UFOs, medicine, cosmology, and more. Through rigorous analysis and bold inquiry, Gober challenges readers to question whether the very foundations of their worldview may be flawed, leading to widespread misunderstanding. His work not only confronts conventional thinking but also sparks the kind of deep conversations urgently needed in a world constrained by entrenched belief systems. In an era where intellectual rigidity holds back human progress, Gober’s series offers a timely and powerful invitation to rethink everything. You can learn more about Mark Gober, his series 8-episode podcast series “Where Is My Mind?” and buy his books at https://MarkGober.com

