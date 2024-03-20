Rep Cory Mills rips General McKenzie in House Foreign Affairs Committee On The Afghanistan Withdrawal for essentially calling Sargent Vargas a liar regarding what happened during the Afghanistan withdrawal.
Link to hearing (almost 4 hrs long):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J1kNNrM0Xbs
