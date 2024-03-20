Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep Cory Mills rips General McKenzie in House Foreign Affairs Committee
channel image
GalacticStorm
2222 Subscribers
Shop now
43 views
Published a day ago

Rep Cory Mills rips General McKenzie in House Foreign Affairs Committee On The Afghanistan Withdrawal for essentially calling Sargent Vargas a liar regarding what happened during the Afghanistan withdrawal. 


Link to hearing (almost 4 hrs long):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J1kNNrM0Xbs


Keywords
afghanistan withdrawalrep cory millsrips general mckenzieforeign affairs committee

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket