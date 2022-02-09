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Mental health matters
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182 views • February 09, 2022
Dr Scott Jensen, February 7, 2022
Mental health matters. Our policies and our treatment of it are archaic. What a privilege to sit down with Minnesota basketball legend, former NBA player, and political activist Royce White to discuss mental health!
Tune in to the podcast
Facebook: https://fb.watch/b0_rLk0Jcc/
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/21-the-importance-of-mental-health-feat-royce-white/id1559587478
Google: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zaW1wbGVjYXN0LmNvbS9hc25raHZKcw/episode/NDlmOTc1MGUtNThlNS00YmFmLWJhMzEtNTAxNTI1MWRiMGI3
Mental health matters. Our policies and our treatment of it are archaic. What a privilege to sit down with Minnesota basketball legend, former NBA player, and political activist Royce White to discuss mental health!
Tune in to the podcast
Facebook: https://fb.watch/b0_rLk0Jcc/
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/21-the-importance-of-mental-health-feat-royce-white/id1559587478
Google: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zaW1wbGVjYXN0LmNvbS9hc25raHZKcw/episode/NDlmOTc1MGUtNThlNS00YmFmLWJhMzEtNTAxNTI1MWRiMGI3
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