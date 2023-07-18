Peter Navarro | Communist China's Latest Orwellian Assault -- The Digital Yuan Shuffle

GET THE TRANSCRIPT AT WWW.PETERNAVARRO.SUBSTACK.COM
The US dollar as the world’s reserve currency and the “SWIFT” system for global money transfer represent the twin pillars of a transparent international financial system capable of policing criminal activities and deterring rogue nations from conduct outside international norms. Today, both pillars are crumbling as Communist China strategically pushes adoption of its new digital currency, the “digital yuan.”
