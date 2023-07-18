Create New Account
Peter Navarro | Communist China's Latest Orwellian Assault -- The Digital Yuan Shuffle
Peter Navarro
Published Tuesday

GET THE TRANSCRIPT AT WWW.PETERNAVARRO.SUBSTACK.COM The US dollar as the world’s reserve currency and the “SWIFT” system for global money transfer represent the twin pillars of a transparent international financial system capable of policing criminal activities and deterring rogue nations from conduct outside international norms. Today, both pillars are crumbling as Communist China strategically pushes adoption of its new digital currency, the “digital yuan.”

Keywords
peter navarrocommunist chinataking back trumps america

