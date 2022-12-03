Ellen White in Color

What colors did Ellen White like? What were her favorite desserts? What did she do for fun? Was she someone that you would have liked to have been friends with? Join the Ellen G. White Estate director Merlin Burt and Chantal Klingbeil in a walk through the Ellen G. White Visitors Center to get a behind the scenes introduction to Ellen as a child, teenager, wife, mother and God’s special messenger. Be prepared to be surprised and inspired!
Presenters: Merlin D. Burt, Director, White Estate
Chantal Klingbeil, Assoc. Director, White Estate
Ellen G. White Estate Websites:
About: https://whiteestate.org
Research: https://ellenwhite.org
Writings: https://beta.egwwritings.org
