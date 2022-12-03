Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ellen White in Color
5 views
channel image
PatchSDA
Published Yesterday |

What colors did Ellen White like? What were her favorite desserts? What did she do for fun? Was she someone that you would have liked to have been friends with? Join the Ellen G. White Estate director Merlin Burt and Chantal Klingbeil in a walk through the Ellen G. White Visitors Center to get a behind the scenes introduction to Ellen as a child, teenager, wife, mother and God’s special messenger. Be prepared to be surprised and inspired!


Presenters: Merlin D. Burt, Director, White Estate

Chantal Klingbeil, Assoc. Director, White Estate



Ellen G. White Estate Websites:

About: https://whiteestate.org

Research: https://ellenwhite.org

Writings: https://beta.egwwritings.org



►All materials in these videos are used for educational purposes and fall within the guidelines of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.

Keywords
healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket