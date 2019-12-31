Ladies & Gentlemen (Welcome to the Show)

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21 views • December 31, 2019
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Whether you are an active flat earther searching for a video to show someone or you are just beginning your journey to finding the truth of this world, www.thebloodytruth.ca is your one stop source for the most comprehensive collection of top notch Flat Earth videos by the best researchers in the world today. The website is easy to navigate and topics are clearly defined by category. Thebloodytruth.ca is maintained and updated daily with new content as it becomes available. Feel free to leave a comment on any video you choose. See you there!
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Whether you are an active flat earther searching for a video to show someone or you are just beginning your journey to finding the truth of this world, www.thebloodytruth.ca is your one stop source for the most comprehensive collection of top notch Flat Earth videos by the best researchers in the world today. The website is easy to navigate and topics are clearly defined by category. Thebloodytruth.ca is maintained and updated daily with new content as it becomes available. Feel free to leave a comment on any video you choose. See you there!
Wear the Truth, Share the Truth
The Bloody Truth Swag Shop...
https://teespring.com/stores/the-bloody-truth-swagshop
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