Swans 1 Janefield Wetland

The Cygnets hatched in September. This video records their remarkable growth through October to mid November (2022). The video clips are in correct sequence. The swan parents have done an admirable job providing for their three young ones, and through doing so are training them up well for when they become independent. Included in this video are some other bird life, though it is mostly focused on the swan family of the Janefield Wetland, at the back of Uni Hill, Bundoora, Melbourne. The music is the Pastoral Symphony. Later, I hope to create a Swans 2, a continuation of the story.