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The Servant - Take Up Your Cross And Follow Me
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10 views • December 11, 2021
Take Up Your Cross - Become A Servant -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/12/10/take-up-your-cross/
https://www.youtube.com/c/LiftUpABanner
Sanctify them through thy truth. Thy WORD is truth. As thou hast sent me into the world, even so have I also sent them into the world. - John 17.17-18.
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/12/10/take-up-your-cross/
https://www.youtube.com/c/LiftUpABanner
Sanctify them through thy truth. Thy WORD is truth. As thou hast sent me into the world, even so have I also sent them into the world. - John 17.17-18.
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