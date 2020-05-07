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Sara NP: NYC COVID-19 Patients 'Left to Rot and Die' in Hospitals
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55 views • May 07, 2020
A Nurse Practitioner speaks out on behalf of her friend, another nurse, who wants the public to know what is really happening in some NYC hospitals: "People are sick, but they don't have to stay sick. They are killing them. They are not helping them. Patients are left to rot and die — her words. She has never seen so much neglect. No one cares."
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