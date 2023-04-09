The only thing we need to fear – is fear itself - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Michael Yeadon and more

In this episode of ICIC, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich analyzes the modus operandi of all responsible governments worldwide and in strange synchronicity of the beginning of the so-called Corona Pandemic with Meredith Miller, holistic coach, author and Dr. Mike Yeadon, scientist and former vice president of Pfizer and Joseph Molitorisz, philosopher.

They shed light on the psychological and inhumane methods used to panic, confuse and, with the help of the media, prevent the entire world population from using common sense to make a reality check. The viciousness of those in charge is evident not only in their own behavior during the pandemic, as they obviously had no qualms or fears about shamelessly breaking all the established rules of social distancing for their population themselves, but also in how they pretended to provide medical care for people supposedly infected with covid, leading to death for very many.

How to protect yourself from such psychological tricks and methods? Because the fear and panic-inducing narratives are not breaking even currently. Why, even after three years, people cannot let go of their fear of a virus, although there is so much information on the table that it is a matter of lies and deceptions? How will this greatest crime against humanity be dealt with and how and by whom can those responsible be held legally accountable? The most important thing in such situations is to remain calm and level-headed. Fear is the greatest enemy mankind has.