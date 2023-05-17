Create New Account
Pride: The Original Sin - Proverbs 16:5
Published 18 hours ago
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Pride: The Original Sin.

Proverbs 16:5 (NIV).

5) The Lord detests all the proud of heart.

Be sure of this: They will not go unpunished.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Pride is the original sin from Satan himself.

Often, it is used to elevate oneself.

I am proud to say that I never commit it.



