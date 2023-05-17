Welcome To Proverbs Club.Pride: The Original Sin.
Proverbs 16:5 (NIV).
5) The Lord detests all the proud of heart.
Be sure of this: They will not go unpunished.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Pride is the original sin from Satan himself.
Often, it is used to elevate oneself.
I am proud to say that I never commit it.
