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Another bus driver suffers a “sudden illness” and crashes. This seems to be pretty common now. 💉👀
Just a few weeks ago a bus driver from Turkey also suffered a sudden illness while driving and crashed his bus.
The roads are no longer safe.
Source @covid bc
Cheers NEM721 for the credit