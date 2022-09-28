Alone against all – The life and work of Dr Hamer

DOCUMENTARY by Jean-Jacques Crèvecœur - (Productions La Voie du Cœur - 2008 - 38 minutes)
(English subtitles by Counterpropaganda and Friends)
THE LIFE AND WORK OF DOCTOR RYKE GEERD HAMER...
In 1610, Galileo brought a new vision of astronomy, the solar system and the laws that governed it. In 1981, Dr. Ryke Geerd Hamer changed our understanding of cancer, its true causes and the means to truly cure it. While Hamer had just been released from prison because of his discoveries, this documentary presents the destiny of these two great scientists who suffered the same pressures and the same condemnations from the scientific establishment and the powers that be.
