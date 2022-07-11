Please share this evidence far and wide.. -- Welshpool Wales

We have to keep on exposing every last one of these lines of crime. Each one is a unique fingerprint and must be captured for a time when our evidence will be needed. It's been a long long journey cataloging this evil, exhausting and at times demoralising, but we pick ourselves up and continue in our duty. Remember, despitethe years this has been going on for, this is just the beginning of "their" end game. We must not be deterred from our mission folks. No matter how bad this gets, we must go forward on the outside of their window of opportunity. Bless all of us who are fighting this not so silent war and shame on anyone staying schtum...





David Albert Yates UK

All books here https://www.amazon.co.uk/David-Yates/...

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Geo-interfering

Patently Patented

by David Swindells - Yates





https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08YN8YJJR/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i25





Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf





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