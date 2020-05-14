A massive number of surgeries on boys for varicose vein plexus has been happening : Nicolai Levashov

QUESTION: A massive number of surgeries on boys for varicose vein plexus has been happening recently. Isn’t the purpose of this it to influence the level of fertility?

ANSWER: You're on the right track! There is a note about that which has the answer. So I don’t even have to answer it. Indeed, for some reason, suddenly this has been started on a massive scale. It’s now half-way official that they have already began to cauterize girls' cervixes from age of seven to prevent the possibility of cervix cancer in future. Do you know about this? (From the audience: it was said on the radio that Jewish girls don’t have to have the injection it because the boys are circumcised).

Great! What does the cervix have to do with the fact that boys are circumcised? This has a very direct relationship to the cervix! They're just trying to explain why Jews shouldn’t do it. They perfectly know that cervical moxibustion will result in more than a 90 percent sterilization rate of girls. And that's it.

And the same operation is done on boys. During surgery a number of other things may also be done that lead to a reduced blood flow to the testicles which leads to a drastic reduction or even cessation of testicular performance. Sterility can also occur in boys. It’s happening now, even without all that. Young people are heavily drinking beer which contains female hormones in horse-sized doses. After 2-3 years of consumption of such beer, boys mysteriously begin to turn, somehow, into a gender neutral ""it.""

Did you know that as a result of the vaccinations that they continue to do to children, the occurence of autism in children has increased by several times? When the issue of vaccination was raised, we talked, and we even said that a person is entitled by law to refuse to have it it and no one has the right to force you. But people continue doing it and then they write in asking “Why has our child become mentally retarded?"" Because that has been done to him and you did nothing to prevent it, even though you knew it was possible.

(From the audience: does it affect stuttering?). I don’t think it affects stuttering. (From the audience: What does affect it?). Fear. Yes, fear. (From the audience: how can you get rid of it?). Remove the cause. You just need to remove the cause of a child's fear, then it will disappear.

(From the audience: Does ultrasound have affect the baby in general?). - Everything has an affect. Ultrasound crushes kidney stones and if the power of ultrasound in the kidney is slightly more powerful than needed, then it can crush the kidney itself. The power of an ultrasound scan of a baby is of course much less then used in crushing kidney stones. But even still, an impact occurs. And if there are no health reasons requiring the procedure, such as the wrong position of the foetus in the womb etc., then doing ultrasound scans of the foetus is not necessary. Scanning is necessary in cases where some problem emerges. And preferably, the least possible, the better because it affects the brain cells of the developing foetus.