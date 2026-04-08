TCR 2026 - Episode 13

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Neville Archibald, Robert Klinck and Daniel Criddle discuss current events and their political ramifications.
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/ben-roberts-smith-to-remain-behind-bars-over-multiple-alleged-war-crimes/ar-AA20nIZw
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-04-08/mass-tuna-deaths-not-caused-by-algal-bloom-south-australia/106520366
https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/national/qld-mps-exempt-from-vaccine-mandate-in-parliament-20211212-p59guf.html
https://pressmaverick.com/the-missing-link-understanding-chinas-lack-of-property-tax/