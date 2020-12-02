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Big tech legal protection lies in Trump's hands as he threatens to veto bill
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88 views • December 02, 2020
President Trump has threatened to veto the defense bill unless Section 230 is repealed. The internet legislation offers legal protection to social media companies.
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