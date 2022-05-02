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Three Years Worth of Midazolam Suddenly Gone, Dr Mike Yeadon Thinks People Were Treated To Death.
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335 views • May 02, 2022
Three Years Worth of Midazolam Suddenly Gone Dr Mike Yeaden Thinks People Were Treated To Death.
"I Think [People] Were Being Murdered"
Dr Mike Yeadon
https://rumble.com/v1388m1-three-years-worth-of-midazolam-suddenly-gone-dr-mike-yeaden-thinks-people-w.html
Dr. Mike Yeadon: "There are a group of people in the National Health Service who ordered and with physicians who dispensed three years worth of midazolam and morphine in a couple of three-week or four-week periods, coinciding, oddly enough, with huge numbers of deaths, including the people who you wouldn't have expected to die, [such as] someone who was 60 and not previously ill."
Original Source:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4FdJnqUwzsGu/
"When the general public become sensitised to the reality of what happened as opposed to the unopposed narrative they have been fed for two years, there will be revulsion that I don't think we are yet prepared for".
Dr Roger Hodkinson
===========================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Treated, To Death, Murder
"I Think [People] Were Being Murdered"
Dr Mike Yeadon
https://rumble.com/v1388m1-three-years-worth-of-midazolam-suddenly-gone-dr-mike-yeaden-thinks-people-w.html
Dr. Mike Yeadon: "There are a group of people in the National Health Service who ordered and with physicians who dispensed three years worth of midazolam and morphine in a couple of three-week or four-week periods, coinciding, oddly enough, with huge numbers of deaths, including the people who you wouldn't have expected to die, [such as] someone who was 60 and not previously ill."
Original Source:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4FdJnqUwzsGu/
"When the general public become sensitised to the reality of what happened as opposed to the unopposed narrative they have been fed for two years, there will be revulsion that I don't think we are yet prepared for".
Dr Roger Hodkinson
===========================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Treated, To Death, Murder
Keywords
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