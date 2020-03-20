Oh What A Beautiful Morning, Part 1

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We are all working together. These videos show you our dialogue. Whose dialogue? It is the Critical Mass, the people who realize what reality is. José Rizal deposited the wealth of the world in the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development in trust for humanity. The Corona Virus was created to defeat humanity. The Banking Cartel and the Black Nobility at its center have created the Corona Virus and hold the patent for the Corona Virus. We are winning in this battle to end corruption in our money.
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