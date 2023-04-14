Time of Harvest is Now 4-12-23 @ 7:45am (Uploaded 4-14- 23)

A word from our lovely Jesus to work the fields and reach the lost.
John 4:35 Say not ye, There are yet four months, and then cometh harvest? behold, I say unto you, Lift up your eyes, and look on the fields; for they are white already to harvest.
Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com
Donate Link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=G9V3CT8UXNZP6
Free eBook Download:
https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK
Social Platforms:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024
Telegram Site: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh
Bitchute channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/
Brighteon channel
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell
Odysee Channel
https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.