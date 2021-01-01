The Great Reset - Skywatchtv Discussion Panel.

It is the purpose of this Brighteon channel not just to expose evil, but to cause an interest in folks who happen upon this selective video library to seek for information in places of reliability and credence, in an age of lies and misdirection often put forth by the agents of Lucifer to sow confusion.



The operator of this channel would hope it not be considered conceited to suggest that Skywatchtv is just such a source; nor to offer these opinions.



This timely discussion upon the topical issue of the 'great reset' is put forward within a biblical context by the panel. Linking, at times, present events with prophecy.



The mystery surrounding the high strangeness of how the world's bankers, previously known to history as very shrewd folk not in the habit of making bad investments, decided to 'lose' untold trillions of the world's currencies circa 2007 and claim that everyone was now liable for their debt despite being some of the wealthiest people in the world operating in a supposed capitalist system (whereby those who invest, i.e. risk their capital into ventures either gain or lose depending upon a combination of their own due diligence and force Majeure) is not touched upon here but must be an integral part or this whole picture.



For those interested in launching themselves down that particular rabbit hole/diabolical pecuniary abyss, the operator suggests Joseph P Farrell's excellent book 'Babylon's Banksters' as good a place to start as any other, for what its worth.



Folks may also wish to avail themselves of Joseph P Farrell's many interviews on youtube on the Byte Show, or Dark Journalist channels for some of his 'high octane' speculations, as he puts it. His research is never uninteresting, whatever else anyone may care to call it.



Folks may also wish to imbibe of Psalm 91.



May Almighty Elohim bless you all!