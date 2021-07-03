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PART 1 - Discussion with Tebogo Brown on the Covid Deception and Related Issues
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141 views • July 03, 2021
Join independent researcher, Tebogo Brown, Ricardo Maarman and myself as we discuss the Covid-19 scamdemic and related issues. Tebogo received confirmation from a laboratory that it uses 41-45 cycle thresholds for its PCR tests!
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