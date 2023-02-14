🤡We are a democratic state. - We cannot set an example, like Russia. - So, we drive someone to war with sticks. - Ukraine Regime

🤡 “We are a democratic state. We cannot set an example, like Russia, drive someone to war with sticks. We are not such a state. We are fighting for European values, and we want to be a member of the European Union, so we even need to fight with such values "(c) Zelensky
Meanwhile in Odessa
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.