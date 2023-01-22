https://gettr.com/post/p25ltmyc5da

1/18/2023 Miles Guo: Xi Jinping wants to launch a national core security project and build the CCP central power an emergency command center in the city of Beijing. The basement of this command center is directly connected to an existing underground railway express that can reach several airports. This subway in years of hibernation has just become active lately. It is a sign showing that Xi Jinping feels less and less secure every day

#Xijinping #Beijingsubway #EmergencyCommandCenter #HebeiMoatProject





1/18/2023 文贵直播：习近平要在北京内部建一个国家核心安全工程，成立中共中央紧急指挥中心，该指挥中心地下室直通早已建好的快速地铁，可达数个机场。该地铁系统常年不用但最近活动频繁，说明习的安全感在日渐减退

#习近平 #北京地铁 #紧急指挥中心 #河北护城河工程