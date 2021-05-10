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Happy New Year!
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11 views • May 10, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance on 2016—the year that persuaded him that white people are waking up all around the world. He looks back on the year’s victories and predicts even greater victories in 2017. “Lefties,” he says, “get used to losing.”
First posted to YouTube on December 31, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
First posted to YouTube on December 31, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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