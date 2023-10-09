Create New Account
Mass Vaccination: the rise of CLOTS and STROKES
channel image
The Prisoner
8787 Subscribers
Shop now
400 views
Published 17 hours ago

We were told side effects are extremely rare and the covid vaccines" were safe. So why are the vaccinated developing deadly clots and strokes? The media will have you believe it is Covid infections. But anyone with half a brain knows this is BS

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984


Keywords
clotsstrokesmass vaccinationrise of

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket