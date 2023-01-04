Hidden incestuous love affair between ukrainazisme's and judaisme-zionisme. Short vid as illustration.

Hiding behind the scene of AGITATION built on a open belligerence of proxies US-UE-OTAN and the official script-play of defense oh Ukraine, lies the real theme of an incestuous love affair among the "chosen" family, read between neo-ukrainazisme and zionisme-judaisme.

-What the Ultimate goal of this symbiosis ?



-No other than avouching the agenda of PAX JUDAICA after the dismiss of RUSSIA.